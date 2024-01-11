Satechi’s new 145W 4-port USB-C GaN travel charger launches at 20% off, now $96

Satechi is rounding out its CES 2024 reveals today by showcasing its new 145W USB-C GaN Travel Charger. The new debut is launching at 20% off, dropping down to $95.99 shipped after code CES20 has been applied at checkout. This is down from the usual $120 MSRP that it’ll return to after its special launch promotion. It’s the first discount we’ve seen and is of course a new all-time low. We break down the features below the fold or over in our launch coverage at 9to5Mac.

Satechi’s newest GaN charger brings a 4-port design over to your travel setup. It has 145W of power packed into its silver design, with four USB-C ports allowing you to use all of that power for charging up your Apple setup. As far as its travel features go, in the box you’ll find four swappable outlet adapters. There’s of course the usual United States AC prong, with additional ones for use in the UK, EU, and AU.

Today’s launch discount on the new 145W Travel Charger comes joined by some other discounts on all-new Satechi gear released for CES 2024. We first saw the new SM1 Slim mechanical Bluetooth keyboard debut at the same 20% off, now clocking in at $80. There’s also the refreshed Mac mini Stand and Hub, which debuts with a newfound NVMe SSD slot at that same 20% off discount to $80.

Satechi 145W USB-C GaN Travel Charger features:

Equipped with smart power distribution, the 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger features four USB-C PD ports that enable an impressive total power output of 145W. PD1 and PD2 support Power Delivery 3.1 technology and are capable of delivering up to 140W of power on a single-port connection. The charger automatically adjusts power delivery based on the ports and devices connected. PD3 and PD4 support Power Delivery 3.0 and deliver up to 45W when one port is in use at a time.

