Rakuten offers 3x cash back through today at Nike, LEGO, LG, Disney, Lowe’s, and other retailers

Rakuten is back with a New Year’s promo to close out the weekend for getting you even more cash back at the retailers you already shop. Through the end of the day, you can get three times the usual points from all kinds of popular retailers. There’s up to 15% cash back that stacks on top of the savings you’ll find from ongoing sales or any other kinds of promotions direct from the companies. It’s also a great time to save from retailers who don’t typically offer discounts of their own. You can check out all of the retailers below, or just over on this landing page.

As a quick primer on Rakuten, it’s a free account that you can sign up for in order to add extra savings into the picture this Black Friday – or really any other time of year. It’s entirely free to join, letting you earn even more on top of the savings that are live ahead of Thanksgiving Week. There’s a number of retailers that are seeing an elevated 10% cash back rate this week, too.

Taking advantage of the extra cash back is easy, too. Just go head over to Rakuten and sign up for an account if you don’t already have one (it’s free!). Then you can navigate to the promotion landing page, which will have links that you can click to head over to specific websites. Once you’ve arrived at your destination, all you need to do is shop and Rakuten will track your purchase to give you points.

Right now when you sign up for an account for the first time, you’ll get a $30 bonus on top of all of the other points you’ll accrue. One of the best parts is that Rakuten stacks on top of your credit card points, too. So you’ll be able to walk away with even more savings this year if you have a something like an American Express card.

