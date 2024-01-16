Backcountry Flash Sale takes up to 70% off The North Face, Patagonia, more from $8

Ali Smith -
Backcountry’s Flash Sale is live and offering up to 70% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Pullover that’s currently marked down to $83 and originally sold for $139. This pullover is great for everyday wear, and you can choose from eight color options. It also has a double-sided fabric that’s anti-piling to last for years to come, and it has elastic binding at the cuffs and hem to help keep cold drafts out. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

