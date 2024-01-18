Greenworks’ PRO 80V 5Ah electric tool battery sees rare $161 discount to $239

Amazon is offering a rare chance to save on the Greenworks PRO 80V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery for $238.97 shipped. Down from its usual $400 price tag, we saw very few Amazon discounts on this battery over 2023, with most price cuts happening over on Greenworks’ website – where it is currently sitting at a higher $300 rate. Today’s deal comes in as a 40% markdown off the going rate, giving you $161 in savings and dropping costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked, which is within $1 of the all-time low from 2022. This battery is part of Greenworks’ universal ecosystem, meaning that it is compatible with over 75 different 80V electric tools, saving you time and money when you need to switch out devices for different jobs. With a separately sold 80V rapid charger (which is currently available on Amazon for $61) this battery can fully recharge in just 90 minutes, and it features on-board LED indicator lights to keep you informed on its real-time charging status.

And speaking of 80V tools, to help clear away the winter snow this winter, Best Buy is still offering the Greenworks 80V 22-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower with a 4Ah Battery for $500, down from $800. It is able to quickly clear a 22-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches. It features a 180-degree rotating chute that is able to discharge snow up to 20 feet, with an auger-assist system for heavier snow and ice that hasn’t been too tightly packed down. It also offers LED lights to provide better visibility, as well as 6-inch wheels for maneuverability, and it can be easily stored or transported thanks to its foldable design.

And if you’re in an environment that’s not receiving snow, or your preparing to jump back into outdoor work once spring rolls around, you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit that also comes with 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and dual chargers, currently discounted from $1,100 to $740.

Greenworks PRO 80V 5.0Ah Battery features:

Rapid charge of 90 minutes to full capacity

One battery, Multiple Tool Compatibility

On board LED lights fuel indicator for on demand reference of remaining power

Lithium-ion technology delivers maximum performance and fade free power to complete the job at hand

Compatible with 80V charger model GCH8040

