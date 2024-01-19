Save 70% on these signature adidas NMD_R1 women’s shoes at just $45

The adidas NMD_R1 Shoes for women are regularly priced at $150, but they are now available for a limited time for $45. These slip-on shoes are designed with comfort and ease in mind – with no laces or closures, simply slip the NMD_R1’s on using the pull tab, and you’re ready to greet the day. Featuring a BOOST midsole, a textile upper, and a rubber outside, these shoes are stylish and efficient. Head below to learn more about the adidas NMD_R1 Shoes for women.

Not only do the NMD_R1 Shoes come in over 30 colorways, but they are also partially made of Parley Ocean Plastic – a representation of adidas’ commitment to help end plastic waste. The adidas BOOST in the NMD_R1’s midsoles gives you a high energy return and plenty of comfort with every step you take, while the midsole plugs are a throwback in honoring adidas’ past styles. These shoes can easily be styled with joggers and a t-shirt or with jeans and a blazer for a more formal look. For $45, the NMD_R1’s are a great addition to any shoe collection. Check out additional shoe sales from adidas, Under Armour, Crocs, and more in our Fashion Hub.

More on NMD_R1 Women’s Shoes:

With these adidas NMD_R1 shoes, all it takes is seconds. Seconds, and you’re comfortable, ready to go, out the door. Because time moves fast, and these were designed to keep up with every part of the day by bringing together some of the best adidas technology. Plush BOOST cushioning balances out long hours on your feet, while the upper wraps the foot in unparalleled comfort. Since we were on the ease trip, we switched things up and replaced the laces with an elastic closure. Like we said — all it takes is seconds

