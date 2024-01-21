Logitech’s popular MX Keys Mini Keyboard refreshes your Mac workstation at $80

a laptop computer sitting on top of a wooden table

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the first discount in over a month at $20 off. It comes within $4 of our last mention from November during the Thanksgiving Week savings event, and is one of the better prices we’ve seen as of late for upgrading your workstation to one of our favorite keyboards out there. Back when the peripheral launched, we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience. Head below for more.

Logitech’s MX Keys Mini delivers one of the brand’s most compact offerings yet centered around a wireless design that comes backed by Bluetooth or the business-ready Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver. Featuring backlit keys, the typing experience is also backed by support for macOS and Windows out of the box, with 10-day battery life and USB-C charging being thrown in for good measure.

As far as entirely new keyboards go, Satechi just took to the virtual stage at CES 2024 to reveal its new SM1 Slim mechanical Bluetooth keyboard. This model hits the scene with more of a mechanical switch focus than the MX Keys Mini, while also ditching some of the cross-computer tech that the Logitech MX series is known for. But the new Satechi release is still unmistakably ready to pair with your Mac setup, and now drops down to $80 thanks to a 20% off launch discount.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard features:

Perfect Stroke Typing with Smart Keys: Type on keys shaped for your fingertips, with voice to text Dictation, Mic Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys. Compatibility: Compatible with Logi Bolt USB Receiver (not included) . Logi Bolt wireless products will not pair with other Logitech USB receivers. A layout designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist form for an ergonomic keyboard that’s portable and can travel wherever you get work done. The wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions

Logitech

