9to5Toys Daily: January 22, 2024 – 11-inch M2 iPad Pro $99 off, Motorola razr+ $550, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2024/01/9to5Toys-Daily-12224-11.05 AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Anker’s late 2023 P3 Smart Scale with color displ...
Roborock’s Q8 Max+ robot vacuum and mop with 2.5L...
RESPAWN’s regularly up to $250 reclining gaming c...
Working from home? Find your favorite position with Fle...
Hunter Boots Winter Sale takes up to 50% off styles for...
Elgato’s Stream Deck XL with 32 customizable LCD ...
TCL smart Fire/Google TVs up to $250 off ahead of the S...
Save $149 on Pixel 7 with Tensor G2 chip and skip Googl...
Load more...
Show More Comments