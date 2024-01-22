Save $450 on the recent folding Motorola razr+ while it’s down to a new $550 all-time low

Woot today is offering the best price ever on the new Motorola razr+ smartphone. This unlocked 256GB folding handset now sells for $549.99 Prime shipped. It’s down from the usual $1,000 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low at $450 off. This is an extra $100 off the value of our previous mention, which saw a $700 sale price combined with a bonus $50 credit. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola. We explore that a bit more below the fold.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone last summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too.

If we’re talking Android though, this past week has been all about the Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders. There are tons of promotions up for grabs ahead of the official launch, offering double storage upgrades at no extra cost, bonus trade-in credits, added gift cards, and other deals to help you score one of the three newest handsets on the block for less.

Motorola razr+ features:

Access everything that matters—without opening your phone—on the largest, most advanced external display for a flip phone. Experience a fully interactive 3.6″ external display, then flip open for an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9″ pOLED screen. With Flex View, stand your phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you entirely new ways to interact, capture, and create. Capture more detail in any light or go ultrawide and fit more in the frame. Get the ultimate selfies with powerful cameras and the external display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!