Camplux’s 18kW tankless electric water heater “lowers water heating costs by 60%” for $270

Amazon is offering the Camplux 18kW Tankless Electric Water Heater for $269.99 shipped. Down from a $350 price tag, this model has only seen a handful of discounts since its release in June, with the greatest among them happening back in September before prices began climbing for the last few months of 2023. Today’s deal comes in as a 23% markdown off the going rate, giving you $80 in savings and dropping costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked, just $20 above its September low. With this 240V electric water heater you’ll only be waiting for a few seconds before receiving plenty of hot water for your shower. The low-consumption heating rod bolsters efficiency up to 99.8% and requires two 40A breakers, saving you “up to 60% on your water-heating costs” for your home. It features overheating protection, anti-dry heating protection, and water-electricity separation to provide you with a stable and consistent water temperature output. You can read more below.

While the above model is designed to handle your household’s hot water needs, conditions can vary due to how big the space is as well as how many water sources you will be using at once – especially in bigger family homes. As an alternative option, you’ll find the Camplux 27kW Electric Tankless Water Heater is also receiving a discount on Amazon for $368.99 shipped, down from $450. It promises 24 hours of on-demand hot water and is designed to handle multiple points of use at once.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Camplux 18kW Tankless Electric Water Heater features:

On Demand Endless Hot Water-18kW electric tankless water heater unlike a traditional water heater, you don’t have to wait more than 3 seconds to get plenty of hot water for your shower. Take a shower whenever you like at home and the most crucial thing is to save a lot of time

Fast Heating & Low Consumption- High-efficiency heating rod require 2 x Double-pole 40AMP Breakers to Achieve 240V. Tankless hot water heaters can realize a multi-point water supply in the whole house. Efficiency up to 99.8% and save 60% water heating costs for your home

Safety Protection- The home tankless hot water heater has a good temperature system to provide stable water temperature output with overheating protection, anti-dry heating protection, and water-electricity separation. Protect the safety of you and your family by following the ETL certified standards

Easy Installation & Save Space – The whole house instant water heater without a tank, can be installed on the wall in a central home location. Storage more space in your home. 360° rotation without reset of the knob to regulate the temperature for convenient operation

Important Tips- Ensure the minimum water flow for activation just need 0.66 GPM; Output water temperature is between 80℉& 140℉; Wire gauge 2 x 8AWG; Unit size 17.12″ x 13.12″ x 3.12″; Water connection 3/4″ NPT

