Save up to $80 on Amazon’s Fire Max 11 tablet bundle with keyboard case and stylus at $275

Joining Amazon’s New Year Fire tablet sale, it is now offering its Fire Max 11 tablet productivity bundle with the included Keyboard Case and Stylus Pen for $274.99 shipped. Regularly $355 and more typically going for $330, this is up to $80 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also the lowest price we have tracked on this bundle outside of the holiday offers last year. Just note, you will find the same flagship Fire Max 11 tablet on its own marked down to $179.99 shipped as part of the latest sale. But this does leave today’s offer on the productivity bundle the most affordable way to land Amazon’s complete flagship tablet package – even with the current sale prices, it would cost you $300 to purchase all three items individually right now. Head below for more details.

The Fire Max 11 tablet is centered around an 11-inch display with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution), packed with an octa-core processor, 4GB of memory, and Wi-Fi 6 for “fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking.” This model sports up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge alongside smart home integrations that can transform your tablet into a smart home display – “ask Alexa for help with anything from recipes to jokes, or use the smart home dashboard to control your connected devices at a touch.” Get an even closer look in our launch coverage.

We are also still tracking deals on the All-new Fire HD 10 tablet starting from $105 as well as other models from $65. There are even some of the kids’ variants starting at $55 shipped right now. All of the details on these offers are waiting in our previous roundup.

Fire Max 11 tablet productivity bundle features:

Fire Max 11 with included Keyboard Case and Made for Amazon Stylus Pen are bundled together to help you get more done, create, and relax throughout your day. Vivid 11“ screen with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you see every detail of your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. Certified for low blue light. Built with a powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking. The Keyboard Case provides 15 pre-programmed shortcut keys, 2 of which can be customized, and trackpad gestures for quick navigation. Try Microsoft 365 Personal for 3 months (auto renews for $6.99/month after free trial, terms apply).

