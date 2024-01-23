LEGO officially reveals new Micro Ninjago City as upcoming gift with purchase

Today, we’re getting an official look at the upcoming LEGO Micro Ninjago City set. This gift with purchase should be launching before spring and arrives to give one of the most beloved creations in all of LEGO history some love as a miniature recreation.

The original LEGO Ninjago City launched all the way back in 2017, quickly becoming a beloved creation amongst Ninjago fans and all LEGO builders alike. That popularity continued into three expansions to the bustling futuristic town, each one increasing the value of the original model that started the series. Now all these years later, and the first Ninjago City set has achieved the status of being one of the more coveted creations around.

Now for 2024, the LEGO Group is looking to give people who missed out on the original a chance to score it. Well, kind of. The upcoming gift with purchase deemed set number 40703 will arrive as a micro Ninjago City. It’s a scaled down model that will fit right in the palm of your hand with 339 pieces, versus the 4,867 included on the full-sized version.

The promotional set is slated to land on the LEGO Shop in the coming months. We don’t have an exact time frame to share just yet, but know for sure that this will be a gift with purchase. So if you were hoping to buy this one outright, then you’re going to be out of luck. Instead, LEGO will bundle the model with orders over a certain threshold. Right now, it’s looking like you’ll get the micro LEGO Ninjago City in orders over $250.

There’s no word right now on if you’re going to have to pick sets from a specific theme. It being a Ninjago set means that you very well may have to spend the $250 on kits from the theme, although we’re still waiting for exact wording. Past gift with purchases that look to celebrate a theme in the same way as the micro LEGO Ninjago City have locked builds behind in-house LEGO themes, which seems like a likely approach this time around.

Will you be going out of your way to bring home the Micro Ninjago City, or does the LEGO gift with purchase not interest you enough to spend $250? Let us know in the comments below.

