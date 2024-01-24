Apple Watch Ultra 2 sees rare refurbished discount to $645 (New low, Orig. $799)

eBay’s certified refurbished program is now offering Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $644.99 shipped in Excellent – Refurbished condition. Just about every style is included in the sale, with Ocean Bands being joined by both Alpine and Trail loops in tons of colors. Everything drops from the usual $799 price tag down to the best discounts we’ve seen at $154 off. Over at Amazon, you can also score a new condition model at $50 off, too. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage, and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions. If hiking, snowboarding, or any other more dedicated workout is on your to-do list for 2024, then Apple Watch Ultra 2 is sure to help monitor your health along the way.

Today’s discount comes backed by a 1-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. In the past, we’ve also taken a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program. So if you’re considering going with the lead deal, it’s worth pointing out just how notable the savings are paired with the value of what you get. Our coverage details what to expect and is worth a closer look if you’re still on the fence, especially when it comes to Apple gear.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The week’s other best discounts are all up for grabs then in our Apple guide.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Rugged, capable, and built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. The S9 SiP enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display. Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Large Digital Crown and Customizable Action button for instant control over a variety of functions. 100m water resistance.

