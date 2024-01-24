Today’s best iOS app deals: Dungeon of the Endless, SkySafari 7 Pro, and more

Your mid-week roundup of the best iOS game and app deals are now at the ready down below the fold. But beforehand, be sure to check out the deals we are tracking on Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the entry-level Apple Watch SE 2, as well as everything else in our curated hub. As for the apps, highlights include Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, Wishboard, SkySafari 7, and SkySafari 7 Pro. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: ToPack: Trip Packing Checklist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Timeseer: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: TiMe – Timer Widgets: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $30 (Reg. $35)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tap Dot Tap – Reaction Game: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: iFrame – Frame, Stitch Picture: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager 4: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Recolla: $1 (Reg. $2)

Dungeon of the Endless Apogee features:

Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee is the award-winning Rogue-Like Dungeon-Defense game, in which you and your team of heroes must protect the generator of your crashed ship while exploring an ever-expanding dungeon, all while facing waves of monsters and special events as you try to find your way out. The Apogee Edition of Dungeon Of The Endless includes the full game and five DLCs.

