BIGBIG WON launches Rainbow 2 Pro wireless controller with multi-platform compatibility

BIGBIG WON, a maker of gaming peripherals, has launched its new Rainbow 2 Pro Wireless Gaming Controller that features motion control, a hall-effect trigger, a 1000Hz polling rate, 12-bit Axis Resolution, remappable buttons, and RGB lighting. Now available for purchase, this controller is an affordable alternative to name-brand devices and comes compatible across several popular platforms, giving gamers far more freedom and flexibility than its single-connection competitors.

Like most gaming equipment, the Rainbow 2 Pro controller sports many advanced features that have been designed to give a competitive edge to gamers, with customization seeming to be one of the most important factors in the same manner as it was for its predecessor model. Taking over from the original Rainbow model, users can make adjustments for motion control, joysticks, triggers, buttons, macro settings, and its RGB lighting effects all through the companion app. It has also been given two additional back buttons and two additional top buttons that can be remapped as required, as well as a built-in dual motor vibration system that you can raise or lower in intensity depending on how immersive of an experience you’re looking for.

One of the obvious limitations of the original model was its wired design, but now connectivity is no longer a concern while using either the 2.4G wireless dongle or Bluetooth for wireless freedom. For those of you who may prefer the wired design, don’t worry – you can still opt for the traditional connection via a USB cable. The upgrade to wireless will give you far more effortless flexibility to play on the Windows PC and Nintendo Switch platforms as the first generation did, but with the additions of Xbox, PS4, Android, and iOS devices as well – all with a reliable and interference-free connection that requires no additional drivers.

There are an array of other features as well, most of which are improved upon from the previous model, that can take you to new gaming heights. It has a new Near Field Communication ability that allows for wireless Amiibo sensing on the Switch platform, while the one-touch wake-up function allows for quick activation of the Switch host, even from sleep mode. You’ll also gain a 1000Hz ultra-high polling rate (perfect for FPS Games), a 6-Axis Gyro, a turbo function, a built-in 1000mAh rechargeable battery that delivers 15 hours of gameplay on a single charge, as well as a 3.5mm audio port that supports both input and output.

Whereas the original model sported a fully transparent shell, this new generation is instead housed within a semi-transparent one, with a matte-like surface that adds to its sleeker and more ergonomic design. Along with the four remappable buttons, hall-effect triggers, and an added ALPS joystick, gamers should gain more precise control and responsiveness despite the virtual scenarios they find themselves in.

The Rainbow 2 Pro also introduces GYROCON+ technology into its build, improving the motion aiming experience for PC gamers specifically. With a 0 dead-zone joystick for accurate aiming alongside a 12-bit, 2000+ axis resolution joystick, BIGBIG WON guarantees smooth and responsive gameplay. The aforementioned hall-effect trigger (which utilizes magnets and electrical conductors as opposed the the traditional electrical resistance) further enhances this precision, whether it’s steadying an aim on a sniper rifle in the latest FPS, or going for 1st position in a racing sim.

The Rainbow 2 Pro Controller is now available for purchase

The Rainbow 2 Pro Wireless Gaming Controller is available for purchase on Amazon with two different options. First, you can get the basic controller package that has a $64.99 price tag, or you can opt to bundle the controller along with a charging dock, 3 sets of joystick caps and 2 sets of D-pad caps for $79.99.

