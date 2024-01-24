Jackery Explorer 300 Plus portable power station offers a personal 288Wh capacity for $239

The official Jackery Amazon storefront is offering the Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station for $239 shipped. Down from a $300 price tag, this particular model only saw four discounts over 2023 since its release back in August, with early Christmas sales dropping costs to the lowest price we have tracked. Today’s deal comes in to repeat the savings as the first deal of the new year, amounting to a 20% markdown off the going rate and returning to the all-time low. It even beats out Jackery’s website where it is still listed for its MSRP.

This power station offers a 288Wh capacity with smart app controls via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to monitor and manage your devices in real-time. Its smaller size compared to other models makes it far easier to carry along out into the wilds of the world, and with a 100W SolarSaga panel (which you can bundle with the power station for $499, after clipping the on-page $80 off coupon), it can fully recharge in four hours. You’ll find five output options as well: one AC port, one USB-A port, one car port, and two USB-C ports.

Other Jackery Power Station discounts:

You can also check out our recent coverage of the ALLPOWERS S2000 Portable Power Station that is still receiving a 30% discount to $699. It offers a 1,500Wh capacity and provides an impressive 12 output ports to cover all your appliance-powering needs: four AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one car port, and one RV port. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, water heaters, and so much more.

Jackery 300 Plus Portable Power Station features:

All-round Safety: By adopting advanced lithium technology, the Explorer 300 Plus is highly temperature resistant – cells operate efficiently and safely, even at 45℃. Max safety is achieved, featuring 52 protective mechanisms, 12 BMS algorithms, and 4 types of physical protection.

Long-lasting Lifespan: Thanks to Jackery’s innovative ChargeShield technology, the battery life of the Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station is boosted by 50%. Durable LFP (LiFePO4) batteries, coupled with BMS protections ensures up to 10 years of use, even when recharged every 3 days, making it an excellent investment for off-grid living.

Diverse & Fast Charging: Charge from the sun as fast as possible. Only 4 hours is taken for the Solar Generator to become fully charged, via convenient connection to 100W SolarSaga Solar Panels. Additionally, the PD100 W bi-directional USB-C ports enable quick charging for your multiple devices simultaneously.

What You Get: 1* Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station, 1* Solarsaga 100W Solar Panel, 1* AC Charge Cable, 1*DC7909 to USB-C Adaptor, 1* User Manual.

