mophie intros new lofted wireless charge pad with 15W of power and included wall adapter

mophie has now introduced its new 2024 wireless charge pad. While brands are focused on the new Qi2 power standard, mophie has decided to update its lineup of charging gear with a simple and affordable new wireless power solution ready to deliver 15W of power to your new Samsung S24 or any other Qi-enabled gear. Now available for purchase directly from the ZAGG official site, you can learn more about the new 2024 mophie wireless charge pad below.

mophie’s new lofted wireless charge pad with 15W of power

The new mophie wireless charge pad presents a sort of rounded square form-factor with a smooth chamfered-style edge raising the center landing pad above the outer bezel of the unit.

Made of 50% post consumer plastics, the shape of the unit is said to accomodate the design of just about all smartphones – I have tested out enough of these charging pads over the years to know how annoying it is when your phone won’t lay down flat because the designer of the charging pad did consider the dimensions of the protruding camera array.

Clever, Lofted Design: The design accommodates camera turrets on your phone and helps position your phone for an uninterrupted flow of power.



The lofted design here is joined by an LED indicator on the front side to ensure the proper connection has indeed been made, alongside the integrated cable that tucks back into the sides of the powerstation when not in use.

mophie says the unit delivers 15W of power to Samsung devices and other smartphones that support that sort of passthrough – it is capable of passing the power through up to 3mm cases, according to the listing page. iPhone users are stuck with the old 7.5W charging on this model.

All of that is to say, there’s really not a whole lot to write home about on the new 2024 mophie wireless charge pad. It is, for all intents and purposes, your average Qi-style charger. But it’s also not all that pricey and, if you’re anything like me, most of the fancy and pricey charging stuff out there really sounds a lot cooler than it is practical – these traditional wireless chargers work just fine for my setup and charge more than fast enough for my needs.

mophie is shipping its latest wireless charger with a 20W mophie power adapter, a 1m silicone USB-C cable, and a 2-year warranty. It sells for $39.99 and is now available for purchase directly from the official site.

