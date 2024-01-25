Best Buy takes up to $120 off Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-orders with bonus $150 credits

If Samsung’s own first-party pre-orders haven’t sold you on the new Galaxy S24 series, then Best Buy’s promotions just might. The retailer is stepping in ahead of launch to offer some even more compelling deals on all three of the new smartphones. Right now you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,299.99 shipped, with the elevated 512GB capacity clocking in at the same price as the 256GB model. It includes $120 in savings as you’ll find direct from Samsung, but also a $150 gift card to spend on future purchases. That saves you $270 off your new handset, with elevated trade-in rates scoring you an extra $750 in cash back. Head below for more.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is the new high-end smartphone from Samsung that comes centered around a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with variable 120Hz refresh rate. It has a brighter 2,600-nit brightnes sand comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, with Android 14 One UI 6.1 out of the box. All of that enables the big AI selling points, like Google’s new Circle to Search feature, alongside the same processing for photos and videos taken on its 200 MP primary camera.

A new 5,000mAh battery offers extra juice and also now has a quick charging feature that gets you up to 65% capacity in just 30 minutes. Did I forget to mention that the S Pen comes standard and can click right into the handset? Because that has to be one of the best parts.

Alongside the Ultra flagship, you can also score much of the same extra storage and gift card promos with the Galaxy S24 and its larger S24+ counterpart. Each of these new handsets feature the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and focus on AI tech, just in smaller packages than the 6.8-inch smartphone we detailed above. Here’s a breakdown of the savings for each.

Galaxy S24: $800 (Reg. $860) Includes a $50 Best Buy gift card

(Reg. $860) Galaxy S24+: $1,000 (Reg. $1,120) Includes a $150 Best Buy gift card

(Reg. $1,120)

Both of these smartphones come backed by the same bonus trade-in promotions that make the Best Buy deals some of the best around.

More on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Do more with the most epic Galaxy yet. Wondering where the cool museum that your favorite influencer visited is located? Simply Circle to Search¹ with Google and start planning your own trip to the Louvre. Then get ready to experience local flavors by calling ahead with Live Translate³ to make a reservation in French, even if all you know is “Bonjour.” Capture every detail of your candlelight meal with impressive Nightography and zoom in to see the live violinist playing across the room.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!