B&H has a custom LEGO set of its flagship NYC storefront that you can actually buy

B&H is a cornerstone here in New York and in the world of consumer electronics. The retailer is now celebrating its 50th anniversary in a way that is simply too good not to share, releasing a custom LEGO model of the company’s flagship store in Midtown.

Before I get too ahead of myself, this isn’t an actual collaboration with the LEGO Group. It’s something that B&H is doing entirely on its own. It’s a move that is incredibly fitting for the any company’s 50th anniversary celebration, and one that is even better considering it uses genuine LEGO bricks. We’ve seen companies in the past make their own custom models like this in the past, with the famous LEGO MRI Scanners being a perfect example. While those were donated to hospitals around the world with a far more charitable intent driving the decision, you’ll actually be able to buy the custom LEGO B&H set.

It’s now available for purchase direct from B&H right now for $99.95. The site says that it is $50 off, but it looks like it just went live pretty recently. So I suppose the initial demand wasn’t all that high, but maybe that was just because no one knew you could actually buy it.

The build itself assembles a storefront for the flagship B&H at 420 9th Avenue in New York. It has a miniature design that’s like the LEGO Architecture series, but with a recreation of the store on the inside. There’s a wall of camera gear as well as a B&H box, cash register, and two custom LEGO B&H employee minifigures. Here’s the official description:

Build your very own display of your favorite photo/video shop with this 50th Anniversary Special Edition LEGO SuperStore Custom Model from B&H. Included are 297 genuine LEGO bricks featuring two mini B&H store employee figures with custom B&H vest torsos, B&H SuperStore bag designs, and a SuperStore tote. All the scratch-resistant custom printing was done on an eco-friendly printer. The outside of the model is made at trophy scale while the inside is mini-figure scale.

As that points out, this is made with 297 genuine LEGO bricks – so this isn’t going to be all that impressive of a model as far as the size goes. But, it does manage to pack in some fun references and details, going as far to actually have some custom-printed parts.

