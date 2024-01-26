Anker’s SOLIX F1200 portable power station has 100W solar panel for $1,000 low, and more

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonGreen DealsAnker
$600 off $1,000

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station with a 100W solar panel for $999.99 shipped. Down from its $1,600 price tag, it saw very few discounts over 2023, with most repeating to the same $1000 low and the others falling shorter. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate, giving you $600 in savings and continuing the 2023 trend by returning costs to the all-time low. You can also find several bundle deals with varying sizes of solar panels all on sale as well. Head below to learn more.

With a 1229Wh capacity and 1500W output, this portable power station is an ideal solution to power all your essential devices while traveling or off-grid. You can combine three 100W solar panels to reach an 80% charge in just 3.6 hours, even on cloudy days. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It features 13 ports for all your needs: six AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car outlet.

If you’re looking for more solar input power, there are a few discounted bundle options available. First, you could get the SOLIX F1200 with two 100W solar panels for only $160 more, or you could get the power station with three 100W solar panels for $1,399, down from $2,000. With this bundle you’ll be able to achieve the 3.6-hour charge to 80% that was mentioned above. And if you want to go even further with things, you can grab the power station with three 200W solar panels for $2,207, down from $2,597.

If you’re looking for a smaller capacity power station, check out our recent coverage of the ALLPOWERS S700 Portable Power Station that is currently discounted for $249. It has a 606Wh capacity, can be controlled from your smartphone, and features nine ports to cover all your needs: three USB-As, two ACs, two DCs, one USB-C, and a cigarette outlet. And for an even more personal model, check out the compact ALLPOWERS S200 Portable Power Station that offers a quaint 154Wh capacity and five outputs: an AC port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, as well as a wireless charger on top for your smartphone.

Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station Features:

Long-Lasting Portable Power Station With a 10-Year Lifespan: With our proprietary long-lasting technology InfiniPower, combined with LiFePO4 batteries, ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and impact-resistant structural design, Anker 757 PowerHouse is built to last over a decade, even with everyday use. With a 1229Wh capacity and 1500 wattage, PowerHouse is an ideal solution to power all your essential devices and appliances during a trip, such as an electric grill, coffee maker, refrigerator, and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Anker

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Hisense’s latest smart 4K Fire TVs with HDMI 2.1 ...
Upgrade your smart plugs with these meross mini Matter ...
Save $150 on the Bose QuietComfort II Noise Cancelling ...
Smartish debuts new wallet case for Samsung S24 with la...
Save $42 on Marey’s 4-gallon 120V electric mini u...
Nomad officially begins shipping its first 15W Qi2 stan...
Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a r...
J.Crew Factory takes an extra 60% off clearance with de...
Load more...
Show More Comments