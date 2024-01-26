Anker’s SOLIX F1200 portable power station has 100W solar panel for $1,000 low, and more

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station with a 100W solar panel for $999.99 shipped. Down from its $1,600 price tag, it saw very few discounts over 2023, with most repeating to the same $1000 low and the others falling shorter. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate, giving you $600 in savings and continuing the 2023 trend by returning costs to the all-time low. You can also find several bundle deals with varying sizes of solar panels all on sale as well. Head below to learn more.

With a 1229Wh capacity and 1500W output, this portable power station is an ideal solution to power all your essential devices while traveling or off-grid. You can combine three 100W solar panels to reach an 80% charge in just 3.6 hours, even on cloudy days. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It features 13 ports for all your needs: six AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car outlet.

If you’re looking for more solar input power, there are a few discounted bundle options available. First, you could get the SOLIX F1200 with two 100W solar panels for only $160 more, or you could get the power station with three 100W solar panels for $1,399, down from $2,000. With this bundle you’ll be able to achieve the 3.6-hour charge to 80% that was mentioned above. And if you want to go even further with things, you can grab the power station with three 200W solar panels for $2,207, down from $2,597.

If you’re looking for a smaller capacity power station, check out our recent coverage of the ALLPOWERS S700 Portable Power Station that is currently discounted for $249. It has a 606Wh capacity, can be controlled from your smartphone, and features nine ports to cover all your needs: three USB-As, two ACs, two DCs, one USB-C, and a cigarette outlet. And for an even more personal model, check out the compact ALLPOWERS S200 Portable Power Station that offers a quaint 154Wh capacity and five outputs: an AC port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, as well as a wireless charger on top for your smartphone.

Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station Features:

Long-Lasting Portable Power Station With a 10-Year Lifespan: With our proprietary long-lasting technology InfiniPower, combined with LiFePO4 batteries, ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and impact-resistant structural design, Anker 757 PowerHouse is built to last over a decade, even with everyday use. With a 1229Wh capacity and 1500 wattage, PowerHouse is an ideal solution to power all your essential devices and appliances during a trip, such as an electric grill, coffee maker, refrigerator, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!