Save $1,000 on the dual screen ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo OLED laptop at $2,000 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15-inch OLED Laptop for $1,199.99 shipped. This is the best discount to date at $1,000 off the usual $3,000 going rate. Today’s offer is an extra $300 below our previous offer, now also beating the previous all-time low by an extra $285. This model comes outfitted with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 chip, NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics, 1TB of NVMe storage, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM – as well as everything we break down below.

For me, the story with the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo starts with that duo naming scheme and the dual screen design that follows. It has a 15.6-inch 4K OLED NanoEdge panel as the main display, as well as a secondary ScreenPad Plus touchscreen that tilts up for some extra screen real estate. It supports a stylus for doing more than just monitoring messaging apps and the like, with all of the possible unique workflows being extended by its dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 output, and USB-A slots.

CES 2024 saw a collection of new laptops hit the scene, as well. As compelling as today’s $700 discount is, it isn’t quite going to offer the absolute latest and greatest tech. So if you are after some of the new AI-packed machines centered around the new Intel Core Ultra chips and dedicated Microsoft Copilot key, our guide walks you through all of those new reveals – as well as everything else from the Las Vegas trade show.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo features:

14 inch 4K matte touchscreen, giving your endless way to optimize your multitasking experience by extending the screen or split windows and apps on both displays. 15.6 inch OLED 4K (3840 x 2160) NanoEdge touch screen glossy main display. 12th generation Intel Core i9-12900H Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU with 6GB VRAM – NVIDIA Studio Ready. Windows 11 Pro, fast storage and memory featuring 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD with 32GB LPDDR5 RAM

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!