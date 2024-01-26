Sonos One Gen 2/SL smart speakers with AirPlay 2 start from $159 (Reg. $200+)

Best Buy now offers the Sonos One Gen 2 Smart Speaker for $175 shipped. It’s down from the usual $220 price tag in order to save you $45 and is the best price we’ve seen. It also happens to clock in at $5 under what you’d pay for a refurbished unit direct from Sonos. Sonos One Gen 2 arrives as one of the more standalone smart speakers from the brand, bringing with it some improvements to go with the second-generation moniker. Pairing right to your Wi-Fi or with the rest of the Sonos ecosystem, this speaker can work entirely on its own to stream tunes directly from Apple Music and Spotify, as well as sync with other speakers and soundbars for whole-home audio, immersive home theater setups, and more. AirPlay 2 support makes this particularly compelling for Apple users, as well.

Alongside the standard version of the smart speaker, Best Buy is also offering the Sonos One SL for $159.20. This drops from the usual $200 price tag in order to mark the best price we’ve seen on a new condition model. It’s $41 off, and is notably the same price Sonos would charge you for a refurbished model – so you’re getting a completely sealed unit for the same cost. It offers all of the same Sonos support and AirPlay 2 tech, just in a design that lacks a microphone.

Today’s lead deal mainly lands as a chance to begin clearing out the previous-generation lineup of Sonos gear now that its new Era series has been revealed. Just launched earlier this spring, the new collection of smart speakers from Sonos deliver all of the same connected features in refreshed packages that sound even better. Though with the Sonos Era 100 kicking off the lineup at $249, there’s no competing with how good of a value the Sonos One is at as much as $90 less.

Sonos One Gen 2 features:

Stream music, radio, audiobooks, and more from all your favorite services. Control is easy with the Sonos app, your voice assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2. Mix and match Sonos speakers around your home for multiroom listening, stereo sound, and immersive home theater. Everything works together over WiFi.

