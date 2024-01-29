ALLPOWERS’ R600 BEIGE 299Wh power station offers seven ports and wireless charger for $209

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonGreen DealsALLPOWERS
$60 off $209

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its R600 BEIGE Portable Power Station for $209 shipped, after clipping the on-page $60 off coupon. Down from $269, this particular model saw a fair share of discounts over the course of the 2023, with Black Friday and Christmas sales bringing costs to the lowest points we’ve seen. Today’s deal comes in as the first of the new year, amounting to a 22% markdown off the going rate and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked. If the color scheme doesn’t fit your tastes, its more uniformed model is also discounted to $209 as an additional option.

Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one cigarette lighter port, and a wireless charger on top for your personal devices, it will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds. It fully charges within one hour via a wall outlet, or can be charged with up to 400W of solar input or by means of your car’s cigarette lighter which takes several hours longer.

More ALLPOWERS power stations seeing discounts:

And be sure to check out EcoFlow’s ongoing home backup sale for disaster preparedness that is taking up to 50% off three specific power station models, as well as complimentary solar panels, extra batteries, and even a dual fuel generator. The sale will continue until February 8 with three upcoming dates specifically scheduled to have 24-hour flash sales that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.

ALLPOWERS BEIGE R600 Solar Generator Features:

ALLPOWERS R600 portable power station can power 8 essential devices simultaneously with stable 110V voltage. 2 AC, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, 1 Cigarette lighter, 1 Wireless Charger meet all your needs. With durable LiFePO4 battery cells and more capacity of 299wh, R600 can be used and recharged more than 3500 times. Eco mode can shut down R600 at a fixed time, and BMS can optimize the internal current cycle, making R600 regular use up to 10 years.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
ALLPOWERS

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Tested: Anker’s new Qi2 MagSafe battery is the 1...
First PlayStation State of Play showcase of 2024 stream...
SteelSeries’ latest streamer Alias USB Mic with R...
Worx’s three Landroid robotic lawn mowers handle ...
First deals now live on Samsung’s brand new PCIe...
Just $13 scores you an aluminum MacBook stand with this...
Stock up on Orgain vegan protein powder: 2-lb. chocolat...
Anker’s treat-tossing 360-degree 1080p pet cam ke...
Load more...
Show More Comments