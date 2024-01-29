ALLPOWERS’ R600 BEIGE 299Wh power station offers seven ports and wireless charger for $209

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its R600 BEIGE Portable Power Station for $209 shipped, after clipping the on-page $60 off coupon. Down from $269, this particular model saw a fair share of discounts over the course of the 2023, with Black Friday and Christmas sales bringing costs to the lowest points we’ve seen. Today’s deal comes in as the first of the new year, amounting to a 22% markdown off the going rate and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked. If the color scheme doesn’t fit your tastes, its more uniformed model is also discounted to $209 as an additional option.

Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one cigarette lighter port, and a wireless charger on top for your personal devices, it will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds. It fully charges within one hour via a wall outlet, or can be charged with up to 400W of solar input or by means of your car’s cigarette lighter which takes several hours longer.

More ALLPOWERS power stations seeing discounts:

ALLPOWERS BEIGE R600 Solar Generator Features:

