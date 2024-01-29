Just $13 scores you an aluminum MacBook stand with this 35% Amazon discount

Nulaxy’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Aluminum MacBook Stand for $12.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon in order to lock-in the savings. Today’s offer drops the from the usual $20 price tag and is now marking the best discount we’ve tracked in ages. It was last at $14, and now clocks in with another $1 in savings to mark an even better value. Lately we’ve been recommending plenty of higher-end and more premium MacBook stands like the latest releases from Twelve South. But if you’re just looking for something that’ll get the job done while still fitting in with your Apple setup, then this is it.

Bringing a $13 MacBook stand like this to your setup means you can elevate your new M3 machine off the desk to help with your posture. If that isn’t already on your list of New Year’s resolutions, then it should be and spending so little with today’s deal is a great way to have an ergonomic setup in 2024. It features an aluminum design that can hold anything from smaller 10-inch devices all the way up to your new 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro.

If you are looking for something a little more premium to dock your MacBook on, we still very much do recommend any of the latest releases from Twelve South. The company most recently launched its most affordable stand yet with the Curve SE at $40, which offers a more minimalistic approach to elevating your device. There’s also some higher-end counterparts ideal for travel like the Curve Flex, as well as a desktop one with a built-in slot for your iPhone 15 MagSafe charger deemed the HiRise Pro. I personally love all three of them, and can recommend each for its strengths and unique builds.

Nulaxy Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

With the open back design it offers the best ventilation and airflow needed to cool either your notebook or gaming laptop and preventing it from Overheating. And the rubber pads and aluminum alloy acts as a thermal pad to take the heat of too. The Laptop stand works as a riser to elevate the laptop screen to 7’’ and brings it to a perfect eye level to fix your posture. The ergonomic riser will help reduce neck and back pain, reduce eye strain creating extra space giving you the option to work without any clutter on your desk. Note: We suggest you to use an external Bluetooth keyboard and mouse because our testing showed that it might be a little wobbly while you type on the laptop keyboard.