Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ see first cash discounts, 128GB models hit $220 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the first cash discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+. This new Android tablet just released earlier in the month, and now you can drop the 128GB capacity down to $219.99 shipped in both Graphite and Silver designs. This is $50 off the usual $270 price tag and a new all-time low. We did see launch promotions include a free keyboard case, but this is a better value. It’s effectively getting a free storage upgrade, as the base 64GB capacity retails for $220. Today’s savings are also matched at Best Buy. Dive into our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

We first got a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ back in October, only now just beginning to ship this month. The new release is certainly on the more affordable end of the spectrum as far as Android tablets go, and the specs aren’t all too far off. There’s a 10.9-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip at the center of the package. Two different configurations are available, with the 64GB SSD version coming with 4GB of RAM, and the 128GB capacity being complemented by 8GB of memory. Each one sports a 5,100mAh battery, too, and there’s expandable microSD card storage up to 1TB for good measure.

If we’re talking Android though, this past month has been all about the Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders. There are tons of promotions up for grabs ahead of the official launch, offering double storage upgrades at no extra cost, bonus trade-in credits, added gift cards, and other deals to help you score one of the three newest handsets on the block for less.

Meet your go to device for on-the-go family fun Galaxy Tab A9+. A bright, engaging 11″ screen is perfect for every family member to do what they love. Whether they’re enjoying a show, unwinding with a game, or catching up on schoolwork or day to day tasks, an upgraded chipset makes every experience feel smooth and easy. You can even open multiple apps at the same time and get all your everyday tasks done quickly. Use it for hours without worrying about power and keep everything you love together with plenty of storage space.

