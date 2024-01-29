Skip Apple’s Studio Display and save $600 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor at $1,000

a flat screen tv sitting on top of a desk

Samsung is now offering its 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $999.99 shipped. Today’s offer lands from the usual $1,600 price tag in order to mark one of the best prices yet on the company’s Studio Display competitor. It saves you $600 and beats our previous mention by an extra $50. We have seen it sell for less over all of the Black Friday festivities, but this is the lowest price in over a month. You’ll also be able to lock-in the offer over at Amazon, too. Get a closer look in our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac.

If you’re looking for an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display, this is it. Samsung’s new ViewFinity S9 monitor steals the spotlight as one of the first 5K Thunderbolt 4 on the market. The iMac-like design is going to fit in perfectly with the rest of your Apple setup, and arrives with some smart features baked in like onboard AirPlay and direct access to streaming services. There’s also the 5K panel with 99% DCI-P3 support and a built-in color calibration engine, as well as a 4K webcam, and more.

This morning’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro discount is the perfect way to drive all of the picks on the ViewFinity S9. It comes backed with an elevated 16GB of memory and is now dropping down to the best price ever of $1,599. So even if you don’t want to use its built-in 14-inch Liquid Retina display, you can plug it into the Samsung monitor for a perfect workstation setup that can easily convert back into a portable configuration.

Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor features:

A 5K monitor that connects to your favorite Windows and Mac devices with DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity; New Thunderbolt 4 compatibility enables you to consistently transfer data more reliably. 5K provides more pixels than 4K, with 218 PPI for incredible detail; 99% DCI-P3 delivers color saturation to bring your ideas to vibrant life, and factory-calibrated color accuracy.

