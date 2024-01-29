Clearance deals take $479 off Google’s 256GB Pixel 7 Pro at new low of $520

Woot is now offering the best price ever on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Now, you can score last year’s flagship smartphone for $519.99 Prime shipped, with a $6 delivery charge applying otherwise. Buying the unlocked 256GB handset would have originally set you back $999, or now as much as $947 at Amazon right now. Today’s discount saves you $479 and also beats our previous mention from last month by an extra $18. We breakdown how this smartphone stacks up against the 2023 roster below the fold, and our original hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers some extra insight.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $399 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around back comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on this higher-end model.

As far as the latest from Google actually goes, we’re still tracking the best price ever on the new Pixel 8. It might not be the pro version like on sale above, but it does come with a $159 discount, a newer Tensor G3 chip, and tons of new AI features at $540.

If we’re talking Android though, this past month has been all about the Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders. There are tons of promotions up for grabs ahead of the official launch, offering double storage upgrades at no extra cost, bonus trade-in credits, added gift cards, and other deals to help you score one of the three newest handsets on the block for less.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

