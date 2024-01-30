EcoFlow’s 256Wh RIVER 2 portable power station charges in one hour for new $178 low

The official EcoFlow Amazon storefront is offering its EcoFlow RIVER 2 Portable Power Station for $178 shipped. Down from a $239 price tag, this particular model saw relatively few discounts over 2023 and was surprisingly absent during the most recent Christmas sales. The biggest price cut we witnessed was a short-lived sale at the end of October that brought costs down to $179 for the first time. Today’s deal comes in to repeat this cut as a 25% markdown off the going rate, beating out its Black Friday pricing by $40 and both Prime Deal Day events by $10, sliding by $1 to a new all-time low. It even beats out EcoFlow’s website where it is discounted to a higher rate of $219.

The RIVER 2 power station offers up a 256Wh capacity and a total output of up to 600W. It can recharge in just one hour via a standard wall outlet, in 2.3 hours with a 110W solar panel, or in three to four hours directly plugged into your car with the adapter. Through the EcoFlow app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and customize power settings. It has 6 output ports to cover all your device-charging needs: two ACs, two USB-As, one USB-C, and the one car port. Your purchase will also score you a free solar charge cable that can be hooked up to any solar panels so you can start generating power on your own. Head below to read more.

You’ll also find two bundle options available as well, with the first giving you the power station with a 60W solar panel for $268, down from $368. This should get it from 0 to 100% charged in an estimated four to five hours. You can also bundle the power station with a 110W solar panel for $359, down from $449. With this package, you’ll be able to take advantage of the 2.3 hour charge time instead.

If you’re looking for power stations with larger capacities, be sure to check out EcoFlow’s ongoing home backup sale for disaster preparedness that is taking up to 50% off three specific power station models, as well as complimentary solar panels, extra batteries, and even a dual fuel generator. The sale will continue until February 8 with two upcoming dates specifically scheduled to have 24-hour flash sales that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Portable Power Station features:

[1 Hour AC Recharge] – Fully recharge the electric generator using an AC outlet in only 1 hour with EcoFlow’s X-Stream fast charging technology.

[Power All Your Essentials] – With an output of up to 600W, run 6 essential appliances simultaneously without worrying about overloading. With a whole host of ports, from 300W AC outlets to USB-C, we’ve got all your device’s plugs covered.

[LFP Long-Life Battery] – Using LFP battery cells, use and recharge RIVER 2 more than 3000 times before hitting 80%. That’s almost 10 years of regular use. RIVER 2 includes advanced BMS protection, monitoring voltage, current, and temperature to keep your LFP battery running for years.

[Fast Solar Charging] – Use clean, green renewable energy to recharge RIVER 2 power generator in as fast as 2.3 hours with 110W solar input.

[Light & Portable] – With a lightweight of only 7.7 lbs, RIVER 2 is the ideal outdoor generator for all your off-grid adventures. With a built-in handle, this portable battery is easy and convenient to take anywhere you need power.

[What’s included] – RIVER 2 portable power station, AC charging cable, car charging cable, user manual, and a 5-year service.

