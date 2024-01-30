LEGO’s new 25th anniversary Star Wars sets are now up for pre-order

After being revealed over the past few days, you can now pre-order the upcoming LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary sets. As of now, only two of the sets are available ahead of the March 1 release date, but we’ll be updating as the listings go live.

The latest collection of LEGO Star Wars sets are going up for pre-order ahead of shipping this spring. Each of the following sets will debut on March 1 as the first wave of 25th anniversary LEGO Star Wars creations, some of which include special minifigures. Everything on sale at Amazon is backed by the company’s Pre-order Price Guarantee that means if the price drops between now and launch, you’ll get the lowest price automatically.

The most expensive set from the LEGO Star Wars March lineup is the new buildable R2-D2. This scaled down version of the Astromech droid isn’t quite as big as the UCS model from a couple of years back, but does stack up to 1,050 pieces as set number 75379. The droid stands over 9 inches tall and includes many of the quintessential features you’d expect from an R2 unit like a rotating head, fold out arms in the front, and a third leg that can be retracted into the body.

This new buildable LEGO R2-D2 is now available for pre-order at $99.99 on Amazon. It includes a minifigure of R2 to go alongside the far larger display version, which is complemented by a little UCS-style plaque. The LEGO Group is also including a 25th anniversary Star Wars minifigure with Darth Malak – the first time the Sith Lord has ever made the cut in an official set.

Boarding The Tantive IV | Pre-order now for $55

Next up we have one of the year’s only playsets, deemed Boarding the Tantive IV. This will be LEGO set number 75387, with 502 included pieces. The actual build uses those bricks in order to assemble the white interior of the Corellian Corvette from the opening scene of A New Hope. There are some little knobs at the bottom for recreating the battle, with six minifigures making the cut. It includes Vader himself, as well as a pair of Storm Troopers. Then for the Rebels, you’ll get two standard troopers as well as Captain Antilles – the guy who Vader Force chokes.

LEGO’s new Boarding The Tantive IV set is now available for pre-order at $54.95 on Amazon. It’ll begin shipping on March 1 like the rest of these new sets, and also includes a new 25th anniversary minifigure of the Clone Trooper Fives.

