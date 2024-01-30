Nike Zoom LeBron 2 shoes are now 50% off, coming in at $106

For a limited time, Nike’s Zoom LeBron 2 shoes for men and women are now nearly half-off and are available for $106. Standard shipping applies – free shipping on over $50 for Nike members. In an homage to LeBron James, the Zoom LeBron 2 shoes are a callback to James’ earlier years on the court. Available in two colorways – navy and white or gold and white – these shoes will have you standing out whether you’re playing a game or running errands. Head below to learn more about Nike’s Zoom LeBron 2 shoes for men and women.

The retro vibe of the Zoom Lebron 2s makes them not only a practical sneaker choice to wear for a game, but also a stylish one if you’re wanting to elevate an outfit. The leather in the upper make them easy to clean, ensuring that you can keep them looking fresh wear after wear, and with a rubber outsole that provides multidirectional traction, the Zoom LeBron 2s will help you to pivot and quickly change direction while on the court – grab your pair here for $106. Be sure to check out additional deals on shoes here, as well as heading over to our Fashion Guide to stay up-to-date on the latest fashion markdowns.

More on Nike Zoom LeBron 2 shoes:

Showcase your game in this 1:1 throwback and celebrate the King’s 1st run with the red, white and blue. All-American colors honor the special moment in history—a young LeBron flashing his raw talent—while graphics on the collar and tongue keep the royal detailing you expect. Ballistic fabric on the sides and crisp leather round out the look that shined on the world stage.

