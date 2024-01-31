New all-time low drops Garmin’s nap-tracking Venu 3S smartwatch to $365 (Reg. $450)

Amazon is now offering the Garmin Venu 3S Smartwatch for $364.80 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $450, today’s offer is dropping to a new all-time low at $85 off. It’s an extra $26 under our previous mention, and marks one of the first price cuts since launching last fall. We break down what’s new this time around below the fold, as well as over in our launch coverage.

Garmin Venu 3S debuts following a 2-year gap since its predecessor first hit the scene. The refreshed build doubles down on its health tracking tech, most notably allowing you to track naps on top of overnight sleep. It’s all part of the new Body Battery feature that can take a comprehensive look at your daily fitness and well-being in order to offer advice on feeling rested and recharged. There’s also heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, and 14-day battery life packed into a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. This model is just a tad smaller than the standard Venu 3, but is also more affordable than that one has ever been.

For a fitness tracking experience that’s a bit more affordable, the TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch and its Snapdragon W5+ chip are currently on sale, too. This wearable isn’t quite as robust in the exercise tracking and health monitoring department, but does clock in at a more affordable $227 sale price. It’ll handle keeping tabs on all of the usual measurements like sleep, steps, heart rate, and burned calories, but drops some of the more unique features found on the Venu 3S above.

Purpose-built with advanced health and fitness features and the ability to make calls and send texts, Venu 3S is more than just a smartwatch — it’s your personal on-wrist coach there to support your every goal. See your energy levels throughout the day so you’ll know when your body is charged up and ready for activity or drained and needing to recharge with restful sleep. And get even more details and personal insights on how sleep, naps, daily activities and high stress specifically impact your energy.

