LEGO’s upcoming McLaren MP4/4 speeds onto shelves in March with Ayrton Senna minifig

LEGO’s love of supercars is leaving the Speed Champions theme behind in favor of a larger and far more detailed format. The upcoming LEGO McLaren MP4/4 won’t be launching until later this year, but today we can offer a first look at just how set number 10330 will stack up.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO is giving one of the most iconic Formula One cars some love as an upcoming addition to the Icons collection. The new McLaren MP4/4 will debut as LEGO set number 10330 later this spring. It includes 693 pieces and scales up the usual designs we see for these kinds of rides from the Speed Champions series.

Those are all scaled around minifigures, while this one takes on a more accurate build that’s meant to be displayed. The set includes a stand to drive home that point – as if the details packed into the set weren’t already enough to show the collectible focus.

Alongside the actual vehicle, there’s also a LEGO version of the Brazilian motorsports driver. Ayrton Senna gets the minifigure treatment in this set for the first time. There have been some drivers in the past that from the Speed Champions sets that could be considered Senna, but this is the first time one is made to be his specific likeness. The minifig comes with a helmet and trophy, as well as its own little display stand.

The new LEGO McLaren MP4/4 will officially be launching on March 1. It’ll join the rest of the LEGO Icons sets up on store shelves with a steep $79.99 price tag.

One of the weirder parts of the new McLaren MP4/4 is that it reveals that the LEGO Group is working with Shell again. The two companies haven’t been working together in nearly a decade. Years of pressure for the company to embrace a more sustainable future finally resulted in the collaboration coming to an end with Shell. But now it seems like the two are all buddy buddy again. Or at the very least, willing to team back up to recreate the F1 car.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!