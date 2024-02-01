Android game and app deals: Samorost 3, Botanicula, CHUCHEL, Roundguard, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Samorost 3

This afternoon’s best Android game and app deals are now live and waiting down below courtesy of Google Play. Alongside the software offers, we are also tracking deals on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as well as these official Google Pixel Fold cases, but for now we are focused on the apps. Today’s highlights include Samorost 2 and 3, Botanicula, CHUCHEL, Roundguard, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Samorost 3 features:

Samorost 3 follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins. Visit nine unique and alien worlds teeming with colorful challenges, creatures and surprises to discover, brought to life with beautiful artwork, sound and music.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Jackery’s Explorer 240 portable power station off...
LEGO set to journey to Paris with upcoming 4,400-piece ...
Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric kickscooter offers ...
New all-time low takes $150 off Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM...
Save $140 on Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 In...
ELEGOO’s Tumbller self-balancing robot car kit in...
Logitech’s recently-refreshed MX Anywhere 3S Mous...
Amazon First Reads eBook freebies are now live for Janu...
Load more...
Show More Comments