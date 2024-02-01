EGO Power+ 16-inch 56V cordless electric chainsaw hits new $219 low ahead of spring

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 16-Inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $219 shipped. Regularly $279, this particular model only saw two major discounts to the same $249 rate over 2023, with a few minor ones dropping costs by $10 at most. Today’s deal comes in as a 22% markdown off the going rate and lands as the new all-time low. You’ll be able to make up to 130 cuts on a single charge with its 2.5Ah battery, delivering the equivalent of a 40CC gas chainsaw and making quick work of firewood or cutting up trees and shrubbery that may have been toppled by this year’s winter storms. It fits right in with the company’s 56V ecosystem allowing you to interchange batteries between cordless tools depending on the tasks ahead of you, and also includes a charger to round out the package.

And if you’re preparing to jump back into outdoor work once spring rolls around (or perhaps you live in a warmer climate), you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit that also comes with 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and dual chargers, still discounted from $1,100 to $740. You can read a more in-depth description about this package here.

And if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your outdoor duties with some smart home capabilities, check out our recent coverage of the ongoing discount for the Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mowers. Depending on the model, these devices can autonomously handle 1/8 acre, 1/4 acre, or 1/2 acre yards on a single charge, with controls able to be adjusted and set to your preferances via the Landroid app through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals on other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, and so much more.

EGO Power+ 16-inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw features:

16-inch bar and chain

20m/s chain speed

Tool-free chain tensioning system for quick, easy bar and chain adjustments

IPX4-rated weather-resistant construction

Low kickback chain design with brake indicator

Automatic oiling

Spill-free oil reservoir

3/8-inch pitch, .043-inch gauge chain, 52 drive links

