Heybike’s Ranger foldable cargo e-bike hits 25 MPH for up to 55 miles at $999 (Reg. $1,400)

Best Buy is offering the Heybike Ranger Foldable Cargo e-bike for $999 shipped. Down from its $1,400 price tag, it saw plenty of minor discounts back at the start of 2023, all of them slowly snowballing the price lower and lower through March. It spent the rest of the year untouched, only falling to its $950 low once fall rolled around. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate, dropping costs down to the second-lowest price we have tracked and ultimately giving you $401 in savings. We also just reviewed Heybike’s Horizon e-bike recently, the company’s latest release which you can learn more about over at Electrek.

The Ranger e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor alongside a removable 48V battery that can carry the bike up to 25 MPH for up to 55 miles on a single charge. You can customize your riding experience through its three different riding modes and 7-speed gears while the 4-inch wide puncture-resistant fat tires ensure effortless handling when you go off the beaten path – whether “on snow, beaches, rugged mountain roads, etc.” The step-thru frame can easily be folded up in seconds for quick storage or transport, and its adjustable design (stem, seat, frame) allows more comfort regardless of the differences in rider sizes. It also features dual disc brakes, a rear cargo rack, head and taillights, as well as an LCD display that gives you real-time performance statuses and allows for setting adjustments.

If you’re looking for a cheaper commuting option or you’re more of an e-scooter person, Amazon is offering a nearly 63% markdown on the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $672, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. It comes equipped with a 1,400W motor and a 52V battery, able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH in street mode and 31 MPH in off-road mode, while lasting for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It also features 10.5-inch off-road tires, dual disc brakes, as well as both a front and rear suspension that stabilizes your ride for comfort when you head off the beaten path.

And be sure to also check out our recent coverage of Razor’s all new Rambler TRL e-bike that just released. It arrives sporting a modernized take on the retro minibike style of decades past, designed to handle off-road adventures with an adjustable suspension fork, 20-inch knobby tires, as well as a 750W hub-driven motor alongside a 46.8V battery that work together to propel the e-bike up to 19.9 MPH for up to 16.6 miles on a single charge.

Heybike Ranger Foldable e-bike features:

55 MILES RANGE & 25MPH TOP SPEED– Ranger is equipped with a larger capacity 720Wh battery and a Peak 850W brushless geared motor to ensure long life and excellent performance.

4“ FAT TIRES & SHOCK ABSORBER– The newly upgraded 4” wide puncture-resistant fat tires have better performance and a cooler appearance. With excellent suspension front fork and Seat Post. In addition to city roads, heybike Ranger can ride on snow, beaches, rugged mountain roads, etc.

FOLDABLE & STEP-THRU FARME– It only takes two steps to fold the bike and put it in the trunk. With its adjustable stem, seat, and step-thru frame. It allows different sized riders to use the bike easily and improves overall comfort when riding on rough terrain.

EXCELLENT RIDING PERFORMANCE– Customize your ride performance with 3 riding modes and 7-speed gears. The perfect dual disc brakes and lighting system fully protect your safety.

READY TO GO& MORE STORAGE SPACE– Heybike ranger has more pre-assembly. The bottle mounts and the position of the front basket and rear rack have been installed, you can easily add accessories to your bike. Heybike Ranger is your best choice for any situation.

