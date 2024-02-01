Macy’s Outerwear Sale takes 50-70% off The North Face, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

The Macy’s Outerwear Sale takes 50-70% off top brands including The North Face, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Cole Haan Mixed Media Jacket that’s currently marked down to $75 and originally sold for $250. This jacket can be dressed up or down seamlessly and the lightweight design was made to promote comfort. It’s available in three color options and the quilted pattern is timeless to wear for years to come. Plus the outer shell is waterproof making it a nice option for spring or winter weather. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

