9to5Toys Daily: February 2, 2024 – Apple Watch Ultra 2 $738, Beats Studio Buds+, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2024/02/9to5Toys-Daily-2224-11.14 AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Razer’s white PS5 Quick Charging Stand for DualSe...
Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off The No...
Work toward 11 Microsoft Tech certifications with this ...
Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker drops from $...
Jackery takes up to $1,800 off power stations, solar pa...
Anker heads into the weekend with iPhone and Android ac...
Nintendo Switch console cases from $10: HORI Pikmin, Ki...
OtterBox celebrates the Year of the Dragon with new Lun...
Load more...
Show More Comments