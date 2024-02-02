Review: COSORI’s new ceramic air fryer oven can be cleaned with a simple wipe

COSORI has created an impressive lineup of smart ovens, air fryers, dehydrators, and more. They are on a mission to create more innovative products that make life easier and better, which is why they debuted the COSORI 26-Quart Ceramic Air Fryer Oven. It’s easy to cook with and easy to clean up, with an impressive range of cooking functions – 13 to be exact. These include Toast, Bagel, Pizza, Air Fry, Air Bake, Air Roast, Air Sous Vide, Proof, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate, Warm, and Reheat. This oven does way more than just air fry. I was able to get my hands on a unit and put it to the test.

First Impressions

Upon first glance, this oven is pleasing to the eye and has a sleek stainless steel design that goes with any type of kitchen decor while also being built to last. The LED display on top of the door is easy to understand and use. It’s a seamless experience to dial between the different functions, and from there – you select the temperature and cook time and press start. Simple, just how I like it. There are four rack positions, and if you forget the recommended position you need to use, there are some labels on the front of the door to help you remember. But these labels are not obtrusive, which is nice for a device that is visible on your countertop 24/7.

With a 26-quart capacity, this oven will take up a large section of your countertop; it’s big, there’s no doubt about it – but this is only a problem when you don’t have a lot of space to spare, or you are only cooking for one person most days. However, I found that the size didn’t bother me that much once I started using it daily for my family. Plus, the large capacity is what makes this oven fun to use. 9 slices of toast can be toasted at once on Sunday, on Wednesday, you can roast a 5-pound chicken, and on Friday, you can bake that 12-inch pizza in no time, with plenty of meals in between.

The extra-large capacity also allows for more than one dish to be baked at a time, which isn’t possible in standard air-fryers. Being able to monitor the food through the clear door is also something you can’t do with a traditional air-fryer and makes it easier to avoid overcooking your food. I bake sourdough bread every week, and I tested my usual bakes in the COSORI oven. They baked up beautifully and in less time thanks to the quick preheat and multiple heating elements. I air-fried potatoes, toasted bagels, sous-vided salmon, baked beautiful chicken, and more in this oven, and everything came out in the way I would have hoped. I’m impressed, to say the least.

Easier cooking and easier cleanup

The COSORI Ceramic Air Fryer Oven comes with a handful of accessories, including a splatter guard, thermometer, casserole pan, wire rack, sheet tray, roasting rack insert, fry basket, and recipe book. From the moment you open the box, it has everything you need to utilize every cooking function. The included casserole pan and sheet tray are dishwasher-safe, which is a must in 2024. Even when I washed some of these pieces by hand, they cleaned up seamlessly.

It has three different heating elements – one in the top, one in the bottom, and one in the back of the oven. The heating elements on the top and bottom are flat-sealed, which means there are no exposed heating elements to clean around, and any spills can be cleaned up with just a simple wipe. The removable splatter guard in the back of the oven protects the heating elements and fan that are stationed there. The included thermometer easily plugs into the front of the oven so you can monitor the temperature throughout the entire cooking time. Presets that stop the oven when the desired temperature has been reached make getting a well-cooked protein on the table even more manageable.

When COSORI says “easier cleanup,” they are not lying. This oven cleans up so quickly that I’m shocked every time. I’ve tried other tabletop ovens that have exposed heating elements, and they are much more challenging to keep clean. I love that the COSORI ceramic oven can be cleaned quickly because then it looks so much sleeker on my countertop between uses, and it obviously takes up less of my time on busy weeknights. Bits of cheese fell off a pizza I baked and burnt to a crisp on the bottom burner, a soft rag, ceramic cook-top cleaner, and 30 seconds was all I needed to get it looking like new.

The heating element on the bottom can be used like a traditional ceramic cooktop burner. When using the included casserole pan, you can quickly brown/sauté vegetables and proteins before switching to the Air Roast, Air Bake, or Bake functions. The door can stay open while you work. No other device on the market does this, and the team at COSORI is a genius for thinking of it. This is a great feature when cooking pot roasts, savory pies, and chicken scarpariello, which are all included in COSORI’s recipe book. One-pot dinners in the COSORI Ceramic Air Fryer Oven take less time, use fewer dishes, and clean up easily – is there anything better?

Pricing and availability

The COSORI 26-Quart Ceramic Air Fryer Oven is available for purchase today for $299.99 directly from COSORI’s website or on Amazon for $179.99 (a limited time deal).

9to5Toys’ Take

This is not my first time reviewing something from the folks at COSORI, and I have to say, they just make damn good products. Is this 26-quart ceramic air fryer oven worth it? That depends on a few factors, but if you have the space for it and you are looking for an impressive kitchen gadget that can add a layer of simplicity and ease to your busy weeknights – I can say with full confidence that this oven performs beautifully and is definitely worth it.

While I do wish it took up less space in my kitchen, the impressive functionality of this gadget earns it a well-deserved place in my kitchen arsenal. It won’t replace my standard oven by any means, but I do find myself reaching for it on busy weeknights the most; you truly can’t beat how easy it is to clean and how fast it gets the job done.

