Apple Watch Series 9 styles drop to $299 (New all-time low, Reg. $399)

Update: Amazon is stepping in to continue the $100 in savings on Apple Watch Ultra 9. This time though, it is applying it to the smaller 41mm model at $299 shipped. This is $10 below our previous mention and a new all-time low.

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering the best price to date on Apple Watch Series 9. The savings are all about the smaller 45mm GPS stylings, which drop down to $329 shipped. That’s $100 off the usual $429 price tag and the first time we’ve seen it drop this low. Back in December there was a discount to $339, but now today’s offer is an extra $10 off to hit a new all-time low. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for all the info on these Apple Watch Series 9 deals.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

