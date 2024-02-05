Opal’s just-released Tadpole USB-C webcam is down to $129 (New low, Reg. $175)

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Opal Tadpole. This new, 4K USB-C webcam just launched last fall, and now it’s down to $129 shipped. Available in both white and black designs, each one drops from the usual $175 price tag. It’s 26% off, and now only the second discount. Our last mention was back in December at $140, and now it’s an extra $11 off to hit that new all-time low status. We took a closer look at what to expect from the ultra-portable design in our launch coverage from last fall over at 9to5Mac.

If your MacBook’s built-in webcam isn’t cutting it, the new Opal Tadpole is here to step up the quality. The minimal design plugs in over USB-C and weighs just under 50 grams in a form-factor that’s as compact as it is cute. It’s designed to tag along with you on the go, can easily stow away when not in use and then transform to clip onto the top of your MacBook or other laptop. The camera’s USB-C plug also has a built-in capacitive touch sensor that can instantly mute or unmute your audio while on a video call with a single tap.

Anker’s C310 Webcam on the otherhand is going to offer 4K footage on a tighter budget at $90. Sure, this one lacks all of the fancy design that make the Opal model so enticing, but it’ll let you upgrade from your computer’s built-in webcam for a bit less. There’s some AI-backed framing tech that I’ve found to be pretty usable, as well as a built-in microphone that also isn’t anything to sneeze at.

Opal Tadpole Webcam features:

The Tadpole, a compact camera system exclusively designed by Opal for laptops. It includes an adjustable pin suitable for most laptop displays, a convenient bead for secure camera storage or wrist wrapping, and a high-quality woven cable. This petite 3.5 by 4.5 cm unit is a marvel of engineering, serving as a powerful self-contained image capture system. It stands out with a groundbreaking directional microphone and a versatile mount system that effortlessly clips onto any laptop display. The package encompasses a premium woven cable, a wrap-around bead, and a capacitive USB-C mute button. As the most compact and fully equipped camera system on the market, the Tadpole weighs less than 50 grams.

