Sony’s XM5 ANC earbuds were our favorite releases of 2023, now down to $250 (Reg. $298)

My favorite earbuds of 2023 are on sale today. Kicking off the week, Amazon now has the new Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC Earbuds marked down to $249.99 shipped. This is $48 off the usual $298 price tag and marks the first discount since back at the very beginning of December – so it’s almost been 2 months. This comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen since debuting last summer.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC earbuds steal the show in the true wireless earbuds space with one of the best platform-agnostic experiences around. If you’re not sold on AirPods Pro 2 or Pixel Buds Pro, these are easily the best alternative. These earbuds deliver some of the best ANC on the market with foam eartips and an improved design that’s lighter and more compact than before. There’s a new V2 processor powering the experience and everything else you can read about in our review. I personally adore these earbuds, and today’s $48 price drop just makes them an even better buy.

Or you could just take an over-ear approach and step up to the latest and greatest that Sony has to offer these days. There’s a reason that the XM5 ANC Headphones are so popular, and now you can lock-in the second-best price to date on all of that audio prowess. A $70 discount arrives to offer the second-best price on these newer over-ear cans, making them notably more affordable at $328.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

