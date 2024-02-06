BundleHunt’s latest macOS bundle sale starts the year with 45 apps from $1

BundleHunt today is launching its first macOS app bundle sale of the year. As we really only see a few times each year, you’ll be able to save on over 40 different apps for your Mac, all of which start at just $1. The whole catalog arrives with support for macOS Sonoma and comes with lifetime access. That makes this a perfect time to score some top-rated picks to elevate your workflow or score some new software for your new M3 MacBook and more. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

The latest BundleHunt is a great way to pick up notable apps at a significant price drop along the way. There are 45 apps in total to choose from starting at $1, so be sure to browse all the way to the bottom of the page to see all of your options. If you manage to spend $30 in the sale, you’ll also save an extra $3 off your purchase on top of all the cash discounts.

Here are a few our top picks from the BundleHunt sale:

TextExpander: Customizable and shareable snippets of text that allow your team to fly through repetitive tasks quickly by expanding the things you type regularly.

Customizable and shareable snippets of text that allow your team to fly through repetitive tasks quickly by expanding the things you type regularly. Pathfinder: Increased your macOS productivity using Path Finder, which has all the tools you need to take control of your files.

Increased your macOS productivity using Path Finder, which has all the tools you need to take control of your files. Simon: It can be used to monitor your own website and servers, track posts and new comments on your or friends’ blogs, check for web mail, get notifications of updates to favorite news and entertainment websites.

It can be used to monitor your own website and servers, track posts and new comments on your or friends’ blogs, check for web mail, get notifications of updates to favorite news and entertainment websites. Plus AI: Dive into the world of artificial intelligence with a unique hotkey! Plus isn’t just an assistant; it’s your faithful companion in the digital realm.

Dive into the world of artificial intelligence with a unique hotkey! Plus isn’t just an assistant; it’s your faithful companion in the digital realm. Studies: Create and study powerful flashcards to learn anything from medicine to math.

Mail Archiver X: Utilize your email client to backup or archive your emails.

Utilize your email client to backup or archive your emails. Unite 5: Getting started with Unite is simple. Just input a URL, or choose a site from our extensive app library. In just a few clicks, you’ll have your very own macOS app, designed by you, for you.

Make sure to swing over to our roundup of the best iOS and Mac apps each day for even more deals on popular games, productivity software, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!