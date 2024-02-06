New lows hit Hisense’s 144Hz AirPlay mini-LED TVs with ‘Hey Google’ from $650 (Up to $450 off)

Justin Kahn -
We have featured a number of notable deals on the 2023 model Hisense smart TVs over the last month, but the Class U8 Series mini-LED models are now at new Amazon all-time lows. You’ll find the 75-inch variant selling for $1,149.99 shipped. Regularly $1,600 at Best Buy where it is now matched, you’re looking at $450 in savings and the lowest we can find. This is $50 under the sale price we featured in our recent Super Bowl TV roundup and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon since its debut there last summer. Hit the fold for a closer look at the feature set and a deal on the smaller 55-inch model. 

The Hisense U8 Series mini-LED smart TVs feature up to 144Hz panels at 4K (2160p) with full array local dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. From there, you’ll find built-in Google Assistant voice command action, Apple’s AirPlay streaming, as well as a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, and automatic low-latency mode (ALLM) for gaming. The metal stand and “bezel-less” design are also worth mentioning. 

Hisense U8 Series mini-LED Smart TV features:

The Award-winning Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED TV just got even better. With Peak Brightness 1500 and more than double the local dimming zones as last year, along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflecton panel technology, the U8 delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 50w 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system, the U8 creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. In additon, the U8 is compatible with the new Wifi 6E router protocol and includes a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner making the U8 virtually future-proof. With the Google TV OS and Hands-Free Voice Control, searching for and playing all your favorite content is simple and seamless. 

