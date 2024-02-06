LEGO’s fan vote for BrickLink Designer Program Series 4 sets is now live

The next crowd vote for the LEGO BrickLink Designer Program is going live today. Marking the fourth round of the program that turns fan-made projects into sets you can actually buy, there are nearly 300 custom creations making the cut for Series 4 that you can vote on right now.

LEGO Ideas may be the poster child for having fans contribute their own models to become official sets, but there’s also the BrickLink Designer Program. We’ve seen quite a few models from the collaboration of the LEGO Group and the site BrickLink. That relationship only bloomed since the company bought the marketplace, and now we’re seeing the latest fruits of their collective efforts.

The crowd vote for the BrickLink Designer Program Series 4 is going live today, offering a first look tons of different models that could be the next official set. At launch today, there are 237 models that you can vote on to become an official LEGO release. Only the top five of these are actually going to make it into the winner’s circle as finalists.

Today’s vote will only be live through February 16. Once the five creations that work their way to the top are locked in later this month, the models will be reviewed ahead of the official announment coming on March 18.

As far as the kinds of models you can find in the BrickLink Designer Program Series 4, this fan vote includes a pretty wide variety. There are tons of display pieces across so many different themes, including medieval models, modular city buildings, futuristic vehicles, and so much more. You can dive into all ten pages of creations in order to weigh in yourself or just peruse what might end up as an actual set you can buy in the future.

