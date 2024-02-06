Petcube launches new pet tracker with 24/7 live location data, health monitoring, more from $40

Petcube is best known for its smart pet camera systems – including the models that are currently on sale via Amazon – but today it is officially launching its new pet GPS Tracker. The brand says that “10 million pets are reported lost in the United States every year” and it is hoping to help the cause with its latest pet tracking device. The brand has set out to “close that gap with cutting-edge technology and thoughtful design to create a safer, more connected world for pets and their families.” The new Petcube GPS Tracker is officially debuting today with a notable launch deal at the ready. Head below for all of the details.

New Petcube GPS Tracker for dogs

The new Petcube GPS Tracker for dogs comes in the form of a waterproof housing that affixes to your furry friend’s collar. From there, pet owners can receive tracking location data 24/7 by way of an app-side interactive map with the dog’s live location updated every few seconds – it works in “any US geography,” according to Petcube.

The unit delivers 45 days of battery life and recharges in one hour alongside some additional tracking features. Wrapped in a fluorescent silicone cases, owners can also make use of the built-in beeper and light to help track down wandering pets in combination with the live tracking data.

The new pet GPS Tracker from Petcube also leverages some of the built-in tech to provide virtual fencing and activity tracking as well. Pet owners can create “safe-zones” from within the app – effectively geo-fenced areas or virtual boundaries – and receive instant notifications if your pup decides to stray too far from home. The app will also create a sort of location history, allowing you to track the dog’s step count, calories burnt, favorite hang-outs, and the path they are taking through a given landscape.

While none of this is overly groundbreaking – we have indeed seen this sort of tech from other brands, it is nice to see Petcube stepping into the pet safety space beyond its at-home monitoring tech.

And it is available at a relatively affordable price tag – with today’s launch deal, it comes in at nearly the same price as the popular Tractive GPS tracking system. Both options do, as I’m sure you imagined, require a $5 monthly fee for the GPS features on top of the initial $35 to $40 asking price for the unit. While no one wants another monthly charge on their slate, it’s hard to a put price on puppy safety, especially if you live in an area where this is more likely to happen, and $5 does seem relatively affordable all things considered.

You can now score the Petcube GPS Tracker system down at $39.99 shipped, from the regular $53 with a $5 monthly fee thereafter for the live tracking.

