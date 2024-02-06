Stanley debuts its first apparel collection, and it’s as gorgeous as the tumblers

Laura Rosenberg
FashionNewsStanley
a woman wearing a hat

Stanley, viral hitmakers of Quencher Tumbler fame, today released its first apparel collection. The collection features t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and socks for women, men, and kids. Our favorite piece so far is The Gradient Hoodie, which is listed for $70 and comes in the color Cream. The hoodie itself is made of heavyweight brushed cotton fleece and features long raglan sleeves, a gradient Stanley logo, and a draw cord on the hood. Standard shipping rates apply. Head below to learn more about items in Stanley’s first clothing collection.

The Signature Crew Sweatshirt for men – available in Stanley Green and Black – is listed for $60. It’s made of premium organic cotton fleece and is breathable and cozy, making it the perfect crew to wear around the house. In an homage to its wildly popular Quencher Tumbler, the Quencher Love Women’s Boxy Tee is designed for all-day comfort and features a Quencher graphic on the front, a boxy silhouette, and is made of 100% cotton. Grab yours here for $30. The Original Hoodie is similar to The Gradient Hoodie in that it is also made from brushed cotton fleece for superior all-day comfort. It includes an embroidered Stanley logo on the front and is now available for $70.

More items from Stanley’s debut apparel collection:

  • Varsity Crew Sock – $15
  • Quencher Love Dad Hat – $30
  • City Essentials Tee – $30
  • Kids Gradient Tee – $30
  • Kids Roar Tee – $30

More on The Gradient Hoodie:

Crafted in premium organic cotton fleece that’s brushed for softness and warmth, the Gradient Hoodie is breathable and cozy. This lounging essential features a printed graphic on the front.

