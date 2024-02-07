Amazon Basics 12-pack of rechargeable AAA NiMH batteries hit $14 (Reg. $25), more from $15

Amazon is offering its Basics 12-pack Rechargeable AAA NiMH High-Capacity Batteries for $13.67 shipped. Free delivery is available for Prime members and on orders over $25. Down from its typical $25 price tag, it saw plenty of ups and downs during 2023, hitting the all-time low in January and keeping between $18 and $11 for the rest of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a 45% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $3 and costing you approximately $1.14 per battery, which lands among some of the lowest prices we have tracked. All-in-all this 12-pack sits just $4 above the all-time low. You’ll receive 12 reliable AAA batteries with an individual capacity of 850mAh, ideal for small toys, remotes, digital cameras, and other devices. They can each be recharged up to 500 times, and offer a shelf-life of 2 years for everyday use.

While the other sized packs are discounted at various levels, there are a few that are seeing bigger markdowns than usual, with both offering extra 5% to 8% savings when you buy two or more. These discounts will apply themselves during checkout.

If you don’t have a charger for any of the above batteries, check out our recent coverage of the ongoing deal for the Panasonic Eneloop Pro Battery Charger with four AA batteries. It is able to charge both AA and AAA rechargeable batteries up to 500 times and features four separate LED lights, one for each battery, that gives you simple charging statuses: lights on when still charging and lights off when finished.

Amazon Basics 12-Pack Rechargeable AAA Battery features:

IN THE BOX: 12-pack AAA rechargeable high-capacity batteries; 850 mAh

DEVICE COMPATIBILITY: Ideal battery for a wide range of high- and low-drain devices

RECHARGEABLE: Delivered pre-charged and ready to use; can be recharged up to 500 times with minimal power loss

LOW SELF DISCHARGE: Maintains 80% capacity for 24 months

EASY USE & STORAGE: Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging

NOTE: Same product, new look; appearance of batteries received may vary

