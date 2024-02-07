Belkin BoostCharge Pro with Apple Watch fast charger hits $80 (Reg. $100) in Valentine’s Day sale

Belkin is joining in on the Valentine’s Day action with a sale of its own, taking up to 20% off a collection of its more popular iPhone 15 chargers, Mac docks, and Apple accessories. You’ll have to apply code VDAY24 at checkout to lock-in the savings, and shipping is free across the board. A favorite from the sale has the new BoostCharge Pro Power Bank for Apple Watch down to $79.99. It normally sells for $100, and is now seeing a 20% discount to the all-time low. It’s one of the first times at this price, and beats our previous mention by $5. Head below for all of the detials.

Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro power bank arrives centered around an internal 10,000mAh battery. It has a soft plastic finish to house all of the internal charging tech, like its 20W USB-C port for topping off your iPhone 15 Though the best part and the whole reason to buy this accessory over any other power bank is the built-in Apple Watch Fast Charger. The sleek build can top off your wearable at the full charging rate, making this a perfect option for your everyday carry or travel setup. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a better idea of what to expect.

Amongst the rest of the sale, we’re also tracking the latest Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe Charger for $127.49. This is down from $150 and in-line with the third-best price we’ve seen on both black and white colorways. This is one of our favorite 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers on the market, and has also risen to be one of the better StandBy-ready solutions out there. We previously walked away impressed after taking a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent review, too.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here. You’ll have to apply code VDAY24 to lock-in the upwards of 20% in savings, and each eligible listing should say just how much you’ll save. Some of the new releases, like all of the company’s Qi2 gear, are excluded from the sale.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro features:

With 20 watts of Power Delivery, this power bank lets you fast charge an Apple Watch from 0-80% in as little as 45 minutes and a variety of other compatible devices at optimal speeds. With a capacity of 10,000 mAh, this battery pack has a USB-C port, so you can charge your Apple Watch and smartphone at up to 20 watts, delivering up to 36 hours of video playback for your iPhone 14.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!