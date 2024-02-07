LEGO reveals new 3,300-piece Icons Medieval Town Square set launching March 1

The LEGO Group is announcing a new set today that is arguably one of the most asked-for creations in ages. The upcoming LEGO Medieval Town Square refreshes a beloved set from 15 years ago with over 3,300 pieces and tons of minifigures.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

The LEGO Group is back today with its latest reimagining of a classic set. In the past, there have been sci-fi vehicles and pirate’s coves getting this treatment, and now for 2024, the company is going back to the era of knights and castles with its new LEGO Icons Medieval Town Square.

It arrives as LEGO set number 10332 and stacks up to an impressive 3,304 pieces. That makes it one of the largest creations of the year so far, and puts it right on par with another one of these throwback builds – the Lion Knights’ Castle. This new take on a medieval town square mainly includes two different buildings, each of which come packed with different staples of the Middle Ages.

I love all of the unique parts used to pull off the thatched roofs, as well as all of the other architecture you’d expect to see for the time period. It blends the castle theming with some more rural builds in a way that the original didn’t, while still delivering on the theming of being a town square.

To fill the square, the LEGO Group is also including quite a few minifigures. There’s eight characters in the box, which come joined by various animals like the iconic LEGO Goat. That figure was just refreshed earlier in the year in the new Collectible Minifigures Series, and so it’s nice to see the company make good use of the fan-favorite.

The original set that this new release is based on was first released back in 2009. In the 15 years since that model originally hit the scene, so much has changed with the world of LEGO, and so the differences between the models is still as striking as you’d expect. Some may like how colorful the original version was, but I am still soaking in all of the details from the refreshed 2024 edition of the LEGO Icons Medieval Town Square.

The new LEGO Medieval Town Square will join the Icons lineup when it officially debuts next month on March 1. There’s a $229.99 price tag attached, which is quite frankly a steal in my book. When I first saw this kit, I was expecting there to be a $300 price tag attached. But being able to get all of this for a pretty reasonable price makes the intricacies of the model even more exciting.

It’ll make a perfect addition to the LEGO Ideas Blacksmith Shop and the Lion Knights’ Castle, too.

See more Will you buy this new LEGO Icons set for $230? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) February 7, 2024

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!