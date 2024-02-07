Snow Joe’s 24V 21-inch electric snow blower with four 12Ah batteries hits $300 low (Reg. $800)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering the Snow Joe 24V 21-inch Single Stage Cordless Electric Snow Blower with four 12Ah batteries for $299.99 shipped. Down from a regular $800 price tag, today’s deal comes in as a massive 63% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $150 and marking a new all-time low. A major detail about this particular package is the inclusion of four 12Ah batteries and two chargers, which significantly increases its runtime to cover far more area. You’ll find the same 24V snow blower with only two 4.0Ah batteries as the more common option on Amazon for around $400, for example, that only gives it a 40-minute lifespan – whereas finding it with the four 12.0Ah batteries will often start at a $1,400 list price.

Equipped with a 2,800W brushless motor powered by a IONMAX battery system, this snow blower is able to clear a 21-inch wide and 12-inch deep path, throwing the snow up to 30 feet out of the way. You won’t have to worry about ice, either, as its 2-blade steel auger is able to break it up and cut through at faster rates, all while its weather-resistant steel body stands up to challenging conditions. It features a variable speed control for the auger to give you better handling over the device, with 3W LED headlights as well for better visibility when doing nighttime or early-morning clearings.

If you’re looking for something smaller that can still tackle clearing jobs, Best Buy is also offering the Snow Joe 24V iON+ 13-Inch Single Stage Cordless Electric Snow Shovel for $165, down from $199. It can move up to 1,620 pounds of snow on a single charge and is among the more manageable sizes compared to standard snow blowers. Its two-blade, high-impact paddle auger is able to cut a 11-inch by 7-inch path, throwing the cleared snow up to 12 feet out of the way.

And if you’re looking to stock up your arsenal ahead of spring, you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit that also comes with 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and dual chargers, currently discounted from $1,100 to $740. You can also head to our Green Deals hub to stay informed on the best deals for other tool brands as well, updated as more discounts roll in.

Snow Joe 24V 21-inch cordless electric snow blower features:

Put the powder precisely where you want it – the adjustable chute control rotates 180º to throw snow up to 30 feet away in any direction! Plus, the integrated scraper bar at the base of the unit clears right to the ground without damaging your deck, driveway or pavement. After dark, the two integrated, 3-watt LED lights brighten the way for safer nighttime clearing. And when the work is done, the two high-speed, dual-port chargers can recharge in as fast as 6 hours so you’re ready to tackle even more snow!

