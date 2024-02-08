Greenworks 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer with detergent tank returns to $120 low ($80 off)

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped. Down from its $200 price tag, this pressure washer spent most of 2023 riding its MSRP, with one previous discount following a price hike to a $174 high and another dropping costs to the $120 low on Amazon during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 40% markdown off the going rate as a return to the all-time low from November. It even beats Greenworks’ website where it is still listed for its MSRP.

Equipped with a heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump alongside an on-board detergent tank, this pressure washer offers a 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate, and comes with several attachments to provide more versatility, letting you clean a wider selection of the surfaces around your home. It comes with 25 feet of Uberflex kink-resistant hose as well as five interchangeable nozzles: 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, a soap nozzle, and a turbo nozzle. It also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

Greenworks has a ten-day sale promotion that ends February 14 11:59 EST, taking up to 20% off a selection of more powerful electric pressure washers when you use the given promo code. You can also head to our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly discounts on tools, EVs, power stations, solar panels, and more.

Greenworks 1,900 PSI Pressure Washer features:

PWMA Certified: (Pressure Washer Manufacturers‘ Association) : All water pressure (PSI) and flow rate (GPM) claims for this product were tested and verified by an independent lab, ensuring you’ll take home the power you were promised

Better than Gas Performance: Heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump provides better than gas performance

Jetflow Technology: Delivers up to 50% more flow, reaching higher areas and quick power rinsing

Rugged Design + Accessories: Equipped with rugged metal gun and hassle-free 25-FT Uberflex kink-resistant hose; 15°, 25° and 40° tips, plus soap and turbo nozzles included

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.

