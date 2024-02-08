Greenworks 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer with detergent tank returns to $120 low ($80 off)

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped. Down from its $200 price tag, this pressure washer spent most of 2023 riding its MSRP, with one previous discount following a price hike to a $174 high and another dropping costs to the $120 low on Amazon during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 40% markdown off the going rate as a return to the all-time low from November. It even beats Greenworks’ website where it is still listed for its MSRP.
Equipped with a heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump alongside an on-board detergent tank, this pressure washer offers a 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate, and comes with several attachments to provide more versatility, letting you clean a wider selection of the surfaces around your home. It comes with 25 feet of Uberflex kink-resistant hose as well as five interchangeable nozzles: 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, a soap nozzle, and a turbo nozzle. It also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.
Greenworks has a ten-day sale promotion that ends February 14 11:59 EST, taking up to 20% off a selection of more powerful electric pressure washers when you use the given promo code. You can also head to our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly discounts on tools, EVs, power stations, solar panels, and more.
Greenworks 1,900 PSI Pressure Washer features:
- PWMA Certified: (Pressure Washer Manufacturers‘ Association) : All water pressure (PSI) and flow rate (GPM) claims for this product were tested and verified by an independent lab, ensuring you’ll take home the power you were promised
- Better than Gas Performance: Heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump provides better than gas performance
- Jetflow Technology: Delivers up to 50% more flow, reaching higher areas and quick power rinsing
- Rugged Design + Accessories: Equipped with rugged metal gun and hassle-free 25-FT Uberflex kink-resistant hose; 15°, 25° and 40° tips, plus soap and turbo nozzles included
- TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.
